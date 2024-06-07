Chesterfield Police arrest teen suspect in shooting of 16-year-old last April in Chester

CHESTER − A juvenile is being held in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old almost two months ago at a Chester townhome community.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Thursday, according to a statement from Chesterfield Police. He has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He is being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

The police statement said the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Task Force assisted in the suspect's capture.

Christopher M. Gates III, 16, was shot April 11 near the playground area of the Broadwater townhome community off Harrowgate Road. He died later at an area hospital.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Teen charged with killing another teen at Chester townhome community