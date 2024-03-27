Chesterfield man faces burglary, battery charges after break-in near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Chesterfield resident is accused of forcing his way into a home near the Ball State University campus, confronting his former girlfriend and assaulting another man.

Zachary J. Herendeen, 23, was charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with burglary, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery.

According to an affidavit, Muncie police were called to a report of a fight at a house in the 1400 block of West Gilbert Street shortly after 3 a.m. March 17.

Witnesses said Herendeen forced his way into the house and punched a man at least twice in the face.

An officer wrote that the victim had swelling and a laceration near his left eye that was bleeding. He declined medical treatment from emergency responders.

A woman who said she was Herendeen's former girlfriend, who was also in the Gilbert Street home, reported he "grabbed (her) by her arms and shoved her into a window."

The woman told police her relationship with the Chesterfield man had ended two days earlier.

Another man reportedly accompanied Herendeen into the house. As of Tuesday, he has not been charged.

Witnesses said Herendeen and the other man fled from the scene before police arrived.

Herendeen was arrested on March 19 when he was apprehended in Blackford County.

He was later released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a bond of $11,000.

The burglary charge against him is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. The battery count is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence, while the domestic battery charge is a Level 6 felony, carrying up to 30 months in prison.

A trial date date in the case has not yet been set.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Herendeen.

In other crime news:

Burglary: A Muncie woman has been accused of forcing her way into former boyfriend's apartment.

Erica L. Shukla, 28, was charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with burglary, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.

Her accuser reported on Feb. 9 that Shukla damaged a door when breaking into his apartment, then threw his wallet and took his keys.

An officer noted the Muncie man had obtained a protective order issued in a Clay County court, directing Shukla to avoid contact with him.

