Chesterfield driver is charged with murder after 'intentionally' running over pedestrians. One of them died.

CHESTERFIELD – A Chesterfield woman is dead and a man behind bars when police say he intentionally ran her and another over Monday night in a neighborhood just north of Colonial Heights after earlier making phone threats about shooting and bombing buildings, and attacking police officers..

Shaunda Bizzell, 42, of the 16700 block of Amherst Ridge Place, died of her injuries at a local hospital, police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said in an email. The other pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Daniel N. Anderson, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts, Caroon said. He is being held without bond.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers received a call from a motorist who “identified himself, and made multiple threatening statements, including threats to shoot a school, bomb a building, and assault police officers,” Caroon said in the email.

The call was tracked to a location at the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop, Caroon said. First responders to the scene found a 2012 Hyundai that had hit two people walking alongside the road. Authorities determined that Anderson, who was at the scene, was the same person who made the threatening phone call.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Anderson intentionally steered his vehicle toward the pedestrians,” Caroon said. Anderson lived in that neighborhood.

Details about why Anderson made the call were not released.

On top of second-degree murder, Anderson was also charged with malicious wounding, making threats of death or bodily injury and making threats to bomb or damage buildings.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Driver faces murder charges after intentionally hitting pedestrians