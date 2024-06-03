Chester police ID suspect in deadly shooting at Jones Adair Park

Police in Chester say a suspect is facing felony charges after a deadly shooting that happened a few weeks ago at Jones Adair Park.

According to the Chester Police Department, 20-year-old Sincere O’Neal Streeter is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say Streeter is the alleged gunman in a shooting that happened on May 17 at the park on Odom Street.

Chester police said the shooting killed Demarcus Sanders and left a juvenile severely hurt.

CPD didn’t say if Streeter is in custody. A search of his name didn’t show any current results in the Chester County jail.

We’re working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

