Chester Bennington's Son Shares Message For Suicide Prevention Week

Amid National Suicide Prevention Week, a chorus of voices have spoken out on the issue including the 15-year-old son of Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide July 20 at his Los Angeles home at age 41.

Draven Sebastian Bennington shared his message in a brief by heartfelt video on YouTube earlier this week.

“Hi, I'm Draven Bennington and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week. And I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year,” he said. “I want to challenge you to do the same — to help yourself, not hurt yourself.”

Fans of the beloved singer shared messages of support in the video’s comment section.

“Bless you Draven. Chester would be proud of you,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Looks so much like his father. Well done for doing this Draven. ”

Chester Bennington was found dead at his Palos Verdes home. The coroner's office confirmed that his cause of death was a suicide hanging.

Chester Bennington, who was married and had six children, had spoken about his struggle with depression with music journalist Will Lavin in an interview obtained by the Daily Mirror.

“I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f---ing die or I can f---ing fight for what I want.’ And I chose to fight for what I wanted,” he said. “I wanted to have good relationships. I wanted to love the people in my life. I wanted to enjoy my job.”

He added: “I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and just getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me.”

An open letter to the musician still appears on Linkin Park’s website months after his suicide.

“Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” the message reads.

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world,” the statement continues. “Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

