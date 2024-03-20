Chesapeake Utilities outage leaves parts of Dover without natural gas Wednesday, city says

A large part of Dover has been impacted by a natural gas outage from Chesapeake Utilities, according to a post on the City Hall's Facebook page Wednesday night.

The city said there are multiple crews working to fix the issue but, as of 6:19 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. Multiple Facebook users commented that they have been without hot water.

Chesapeake Utilities did not immediately respond to questions about the outage.

