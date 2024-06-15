Chesapeake Regional and Anthem BCBS insurance company reach agreement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached a multi-year agreement.

With the new contract, Virginians covered by Anthem employer-based, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and individual health plans will have in-network access to Chesapeake Regional providers and care sites for several years.

“Chesapeake Regional Healthcare offers a smart and healthy choice to residents in South Hampton Roads,” said Reese Jackson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, in a release. “Area residents know that Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is actively expanding its services, to include open heart, trauma, and behavioral health. It is important that Anthem members have access to our present and expanded scope of services. The negotiations concluded amicably which bodes well for the future.”

