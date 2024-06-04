Chesapeake man sentenced to 48 years for murder of 69-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE — A Chesapeake man was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old man.

A jury recommended the term for Thomas Ireland after finding him guilty of first-degree murder, armed burglary, and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony at the end of a week-long trial in Chesapeake Circuit Court, according to a release from prosecutors.

Formal sentencing by a judge is scheduled for Sept. 16. Virginia law allows judges to impose a lesser term than the one recommended by the jury, but they can’t issue a longer one.

The murder occurred about 10 p.m. Feb. 6, 2022, at the home of Roger Hardy Sr. on Timber Lane, in the Indian River area. Chesapeake police responding to a call for shots fired found Hardy with two gunshots to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses testified at trial that Ireland, then 33, was at Hardy’s home that night, but was escorted out after he became unruly, according to prosecutors. Ireland came back with a gun a short time later and shot Hardy.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com