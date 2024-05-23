Chesapeake man sentenced to 31 years for crash that killed couple near Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE — A man who killed an engaged couple in a 2021 car crash that occurred while he was fleeing from police was ordered Thursday to serve 31 years in prison.

The term issued to Ishmell Seymore by Circuit Judge Andrew Kubovcik was well over the maximum of 26 years that state sentencing guidelines had recommended. Seymour, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of felony murder and one count of eluding police.

Kubovcik said that while he took into consideration Seymore’s minimal criminal history, the mental health issues he’s battled over the years, and the fact that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone that day, he believed Seymore’s actions warranted a longer sentence.

“He probably would have only gotten a summons if he pulled over,” the judge said before announcing his decision. Instead, two beloved people died, and Seymore was facing a lengthy amount of time behind bars.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on July 15, 2021. Killed in the wreck were David Jones, 65, and Jennifer O’Connell, 54. Both worked as commercial real estate appraisers for the city.

A police officer driving west on Interstate 64 near Battlefield Boulevard saw Seymore traveling at more than 90 mph and attempted to stop him.

Instead of pulling over, Seymore began driving more aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, before exiting onto Greenbrier Parkway. After turning left onto Crossways Boulevard, he ran a red light at Jarman Road, where he crashed into Jones’ Honda sedan. Jones died at the scene and O’Connell died a short time later.

Seymore fled from his vehicle, ran through a DSW shoe store and then into a One Life Fitness center before he was taken into custody.

