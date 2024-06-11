Chesapeake man sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed robberies of postal service workers

A federal judge has sentenced a Chesapeake man to more than a decade in prison for conspiring to rob United States Postal Service workers.

According to federal prosecutors, O’Sirus Charles Landres Ford, 22, planned a scheme to steal arrow keys — master keys used by USPS mail carriers to access blue collection boxes. Ford had been a member of a Facebook group that targets mail carriers and shares techniques related to fraud and theft.

Ford and several others rented a car on May 8, 2023, and the group targeted a mail carrier on Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk. One of the conspirators, who was a minor, pointed a gun at the carrier and took their ID card and keys.

The next day, Ford recruited Jayden Stukes, 21, of Suffolk, and Da’Twan Watson, 24, of Chesapeake, to steal postal keys on the Peninsula. The original target was the downtown Newport News Post Office, but the three changed direction and headed toward Hampton. All three were armed.

“Ford and Watson exited the vehicle to continue hunting down the carrier on foot, and Stukes remained in the car with the driver and relayed details about the carrier’s location,” prosecutors said in a news release.

When the two approached the carrier on Galax Street, only Ford had been armed. He threatened to shoot the carrier if the keys were not given, and Ford and Watson returned to the getaway car with the arrow key. Ford pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In fiscal year 2022, there were 412 robberies of mail carriers on duty and 305 in the first half of fiscal year 2023, according to court documents. The Postal Service has been increasing the security of collection boxes to protect against mail theft since 2022, and the keys are sold on the black market for thousands of dollars.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com