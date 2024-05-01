Chesapeake man pleads guilty to conspiring to make videos showing torture, death of monkeys

A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking part in a wide-ranging conspiracy to produce and distribute videos showing monkeys being tortured and killed.

Michael Macartney, 51, along with a number of unnamed coconspirators, was part of a private chat group on an encrypted messaging platform they used to organize the production and distribution of “animal crush” videos, which is defined legally as “conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”

Macartney’s charge of conspiring to create and distribute animal crushing videos relates to a period between Nov. 4, 2021 and Aug. 5, 2022, during which he received more than 300 payments relating to the production of the videos. On at least one occasion in March 2022 he offered to sell copies of all of his animal crush videos for $100 and later received $75 electronically in exchange for a link to a website where his videos were stored, prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Macartney told someone to whom he was selling videos that his collection included just under 2,300 videos.

The videos include depictions of torture including sexually sadistic mutilation of both juvenile and adult monkeys, according to court documents. The violence was committed by adults and juveniles in foreign countries, though prosecutors only mention Indonesia by name.

In June 2022, the network produced a video that was particularly popular among those in the chat group. It depicted an individual, who chat members refer to as a a “kid”, torturing a juvenile monkey using a jar of ants and sodomy with an object, which causes the monkey’s death, according to court documents.

Macartney is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, along with a maximum of three years of supervised release. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com