Chesapeake man dead after car was found submerged in pond

CHESAPEAKE — A body was recovered from a vehicle that was found in a pond Sunday morning.

Police received a report of a vehicle submerged in a body of water located in the 200 block of Red Cedar Court, which is in the center of The Cedars apartment complex off of North Battlefield Boulevard, at about 3:30 a.m.

A dive team also responded to the scene. When they pulled the car out of the water, investigators discovered the body of 37-year-old Richard W. Carroll Jr., of Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said the incident was ruled accidental and occurred at The Cedars, where Carroll was a resident.

No further details have been made available about Carroll’s death.

Natalie Anderson contributed to this report.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com