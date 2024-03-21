Chesapeake man convicted of 18 felonies for sexually abusing 11YO relative

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was convicted of 18 felonies relating to the sexual abuse of a relative back in 2018.

64-year-old Vernon Brooks of Chesapeake was convicted of two counts of object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, and nine counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The crimes occurred between Sept. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018 in the Great Bridge section of the city, according to the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2024. The convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The Commonwealth’s evidence established that the defendant was a relative of the victim, he lived with her family when she was 11 years old, and repeatedly sexually abused her. The victim described multiple instances of sexual assault and specific descriptions.

