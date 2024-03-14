Chesapeake man charged with murder in Norfolk shooting

Norfolk police arrested a Chesapeake man in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left a man dead.

Police responded about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Campostella Road following a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found 25-year-old Nikemeon Brewer, of Portsmouth, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Brewer later died at the hospital.

Later Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Kevin E. Hayes on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Hayes is being held without bond.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com