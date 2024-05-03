Chesapeake man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Portsmouth shooting

A 20-year-old Chesapeake man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in April.

Portsmouth police on Thursday charged Tyree Soto with first-degree murder along with two weapons-related offenses stemming from a shooting in Portsmouth on April 15. He is being held without bond.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Suburban Parkway following a report of a shooting at about 2:02 a.m. They found 33-year-old Wayne Morris with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite Soto’s arrest, investigators are still looking for more information in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or by submitting an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

