Chesapeake man charged for creating, selling 'sadistic' monkey torture videos
Chesapeake man charged for creating, selling 'sadistic' monkey torture videos
Chesapeake man charged for creating, selling 'sadistic' monkey torture videos
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Buying a new construction home lets you tailor a house to your tastes. Learn which type of new construction home fits your needs and how to finance it.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
All parents know that raising kids is expensive. Enter Kidsy, a new Chicago-based e-commerce startup that aims to give consumers greater access to discounted baby and kids products by partnering with large brands, retailers and liquidation companies for their overstock and returns inventory. The company's founders are Indian-born former business journalist Shraysi Tandon and Turkish-born software engineer Sinan Sari, who also co-founded Y Combinator–backed SaaS startup Cuboh (a startup that was just sold to competitor ChowNow).
A mansion tax is an additional transfer tax on properties that sell for above a specified price. Learn how mansion taxes work and if you’ll need to pay them.
With TikTok potentially poised for a U.S. ban, YouTube is touting how well its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, is paying off for creators. The company on Thursday said its short-form video platform now averages over 70 billion daily views and over 25% of channels in YouTube's Partner Program monetize their videos through revenue-sharing on Shorts. The news swiftly follows TikTok's announcement earlier this month where the ByteDance-owned short video app said that its revamped creator fund had increased total revenue by over 250% in the last six months.
Gearbox Entertainment will soon have a new owner. Take-Two is buying the Borderlands creator for $460 million.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-month accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."
YouTube announced that more than a quarter of channels in its Partner Program are now earning money from the short-form videos.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok's rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney.
'Soft yet supportive': Over 9,000 fans are resting easier on this plush two-pack.
Since he returned to the court after winning an injunction in January, Terrence Shannon has not addressed the media due to his pending legal case in Kansas.
The Real Housewives star and 6,000+ Amazon reviewers agree: Glowscreen is a multi-tasking must-have.
Generally, a bank overdraft won't hurt your credit score. However, it can indirectly impact your credit if it's sent to collections. Here’s what you need to know.