HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Friday it has suspended drilling and completion of new wells in the Eagle Ford shale for at least the weekend, and has also evacuated staff, as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall along the Texas coast.

"We anticipate our production may be affected in the region, although it is premature to speculate on the extent of the impact," spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft)