Chesapeake deputy could have charges dismissed after deferred disposition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy was facing strangulation charges after officers responded to a domestic dispute in January, and now could have those charges dismissed.

Previous Coverage: Chesapeake deputy charged with strangulation

35-year-old Mervin Culpepper was arrested after officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Ballahack Road in the southern end of the city around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Culpepper is currently out on bail, and received a deferred disposition. His felony charge of strangulation has been downgraded to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. After completing supervised probation for a year, he has a possibility of getting his charges dismissed, according to court records.

