Chesapeake council rejects ballot initiative to poll residents on election system overhaul

CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake City Council rejected a request to poll voters in the upcoming November election on a potential change to how elections work in the city.

After around 60 speakers showed up to nearly fully packed City Council chambers Tuesday, a 6-3 vote rejected a request to place an advisory referendum on the ballot asking voters about transitioning to a single-member ward voting system.

City Council, school board members and the mayor are elected in an at-large system where the candidates with the most votes from across the city win open seats. In a single-member district system, representatives must live in their district and only residents in the district can vote for their representative. Some positions, such as mayor, would still be elected at-large. Other cities, like Norfolk, have a mix of wards and superwards for local elections.

The advisory referendum would have asked voters if the city charter should be amended to elect eight council members in single-member voting districts and the mayor at-large. Additional legislative action would have been required to adopt the change.

The request to consider the item was made last month by council member Don Carey, who said he’s heard pleas from residents to contemplate a district voting system since his election in 2020. He’d hoped to see the referendum on a ballot for this particular election since voter turnout will be higher to elect the next president.

Carey said he previously would have been against single-member district voting, but after serving in office he realized how challenging it is to adequately respond to constituent concerns across the more than 350-square-mile city. He also noted comments at Tuesday’s meeting from supporters show many residents feel left out of the political process and as if they are not being heard.

Council members Robert Ike and Ella Ward joined Carey in voting for the ballot referendum. Ike said he didn’t know where he stood on the issue generally but first wanted to hear from voters. Ward noted how difficult it is for council members to campaign in a city of Chesapeake’s size. Chesapeake is Virginia’s second most populous city, boasting more than 250,000 people.

Council member Amanda Newins said she voted against the measure because it would have punted control to the General Assembly since it’d involve a change to the city’s charter. In a city staff memo, City Attorney Catherine Lindley said approving the resolution would have required the city to submit the results to one or more state legislators representing Chesapeake, who could then file a bill in the next General Assembly session to change the city’s charter. Any city charter change requires approval from the General Assembly.

More speakers spoke in support of the district voting system, including representatives on behalf of the Chesapeake branch of the NAACP, the New Chesapeake Men for Progress, the League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads and the Camelot Civic League, who noted at-large voting systems can dilute minority votes, especially in a city of Chesapeake’s size and demographics.

Virginia Beach overhauled its election system from at-large to single district as a result of a federal lawsuit filed in 2017 that alleged the at-large was illegal and diluted minority voting power. A federal judge agreed in 2021, and the court imposed a district-based election system on Virginia Beach. The system was used for the first time in the 2022 elections and the effects were immediately evident. The council sworn into office in 2023 was the most diverse — and possibly the youngest — in city history with four Black representatives and four members under 45.

In Chesapeake, opponents questioned the need for such a change, crediting the city with good leadership and a good reputation with the system already in place. Some said it was premature and that too little was known while also characterizing it as divisive.

Shortly after rejecting one ballot referendum request, council members deferred a vote on another that would ask voters about a fee to restore the city’s previous curbside recycling services. They expect to revisit the discussion and vote in July.

The process for getting a referendum on the ballot is carried out primarily through the Circuit Court. Once council approves any resolutions calling for one, the city attorney’s office then petitions the court for a referendum order, according to City Attorney Catherine Lindley, who cited state code. If approved, the petition and order must be entered by the court at least 81 days before the Nov. 5 election in order to make it on the ballot in time.

