Chesapeake Bay photo contest and free holiday events: THE DIGEST.

Petersburg city programming: Spring Break camp, youth baseball and soccer

The Petersburg department of Recreation, Leisure Services, and Volunteerism will be hosting the following programming over the coming weeks:

Spring Break Camp

Open to 6 - 12 year olds who are Petersburg residents and the families of city employees, the city's Spring Break Camp will take place at the Petersburg High School (3101 Johnson Road) from Monday, April 1 to Thursday, April 4. The camp is $20, with an additional cost of $10 for before and after care, between the hours of 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. respectively. Lunch will be provided.

To pre-register for the Spring Break Camp, please email recreation@petersburg-va.org or call the office at 804-324-4015.

Youth Baseball

For ages ages 4 - 15, spring co-ed baseball will be taking place in Petersburg from early May to early June (the exact start date of the season will be determined by registration numbers and interest.)

The cost of the program is $25 for residents and $35 for non-residents. $10 multi-child discounts are available. For registration, contact recreation@petersburg-va.org or call the office at 804-324-4015.

Youth Soccer

For ages ages 4 - 12, spring co-ed soccer will be taking place in Petersburg from early May to early June (the exact start date of the season will be determined by registration numbers and interest.)

The cost of the program is $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents. $10 multi-child discounts are available. For registration, contact recreation@petersburg-va.org or call the office at 804-324-4015.

Save The Bay Photo Contest Seeking 2024 Submissions

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) wants to see your photos! Virginia photographers are invited to submit their favorite photographs from around the Chesapeake Bay by 5 p.m. on March 29th for CBF's annual Save the Bay Photo Contest.

Open to both amateur and professional photographers, the photo contest aims to highlight the beauty and unique character of the Chesapeake Bay as part of conservation and protection efforts by the CBF - the largest independent watchdog conservation organization dedicated solely to saving the bay.

Images of wildlife, people, farms, flora and recreation will all be considered. Photographs taken throughout the watershed are eligible, including in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Participants are encouraged to read the complete official rules of the contest before submitting their entries.

“The beauty of the Bay is captured best by our everyday interactions with it,” said Jennifer Wallace, CBF’s senior creative project manager and contest organizer. “That is proven to me every year when submissions for the photo contest roll in. I am always amazed by the talent of each contestant and the benefits these photos have for our mission to save the bay.”

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $500. The second-place winner will receive a cash prize of $250, and the third-place winner will get a cash prize of $150. In addition, the viewer's choice winner will receive $100. All four winners will be granted a free one-year membership to CBF. Winning photographs will also be featured on CBF’s website, social media, 2025 calendar, and award-winning Save the Bay magazine.

Free Luck At The Lake event in Hopewell March 15

The Hopewell Recreation and Parks department will be holding a free Luck at the Lake event at Crystal Lake Park (3502 River Road) on Friday, March 15 between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event, which is advertised as fun for all ages, will include a kids zone, craft-making, food trucks and music as well as a 6 p.m. performance by the Heart of Ireland School of Dance. Please contact the Hopewell Recreation and Parks department for more information on the event.

Free Doggy Easter Egg Hunt March 16

The city of Colonial Heights is organizing a free Doggy Easter Egg Hunt for dog owners and their furry friends on Saturday, March 16 at Fort Clifton Park. Join the Recreation and Parks department for a treat-filled egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. To attend, participants must register here by March 15 (no walk-ins will be accepted.)

The egg hunt will be broken up into time slots depending on the size of your dog. Small dogs (under 50lbs) are scheduled for 11:15 - 11:30 a.m., medium dogs (51 - 100lbs) are scheduled for 11:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., large dogs (101 - 150lbs) are scheduled for 12:15 - 12:30 p.m., and "super" dogs (151lbs+) are scheduled for 12:45 - 1 p.m.

