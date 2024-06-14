CHERRY CAPITAL AIRPORT: New low-cost airline connects TC to New England

Jun. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A new low-cost air carrier will complete its first nonstop flight to Traverse City at on Saturday morning, linking northern Michigan with Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines will operate the route on Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft. One-way fares start at $77, company officials said.

"This new service offers a fast new way for Traverse City-area travelers to reach New England and the greater New York area," said TVC airport CEO Kevin Klein. "We're very proud of this new partnership."

Travelers heading to New York City can take a bus from the New Haven airport, or connect to the commuter train that takes about three hours to reach central Manhattan.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Avelo Airlines previously operated charter flights before beginning regularly scheduled operations under the Avelo brand in April 2021.

In addition to New Haven and Traverse City, the airline flies to more than 30 other destinations, including Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago, Tampa, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Avelo also offers flights from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Florida.