When will cherry blossoms, magnolias reach peak bloom in University Circle?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spring is officially here and thanks to warmer average temperatures over the past couple months, the cherry blossoms and magnolias in University Circle could see an early bloom.

Last spring, Wade Lagoon was popping with soft pink and white flowers as the trees reached peak bloom around April 12.

This year, University Circle‘s Spring Bloom Tracker is expecting peak blooms in late March, saying Wednesday, the cherry blossoms and magnolias are “at different stages.”

“Over half the trees have a decent amount of blooms on them, while others are still budding,” the blog post reads.

The Yoshino Cherry blossoms already peaked in Washington, D.C. on March 17. The National Park Service defines “peak bloom” as the day when at least 70% of the blossoms are open.

The Spring Bloom Tracker says 60% have opened so far in University Circle.

FOX 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones says a large portion of the eastern half of the country is seeing leaf blooms much earlier than normal.

Although temperatures have been colder this week, Northeast Ohio had a very warm February, followed by an abnormally warm start to March. Both months were running temperatures normally seen in April and May.

“It’s no wonder the plants think that it’s time to bloom,” Jones said.

With this week’s wintry conditions, the Spring Bloom Tracker says they’re hoping the bloom will slow down a bit.

Find out when the cherry blossoms and magnolias reach peak bloom by following along here.

