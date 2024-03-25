Cherry Blossom Cocktails with Shiso-Spritz
DC bartender, Le Enova demonstrates how to make a cherry blossom-inspired cocktail called Shiso Spritz.
DC bartender, Le Enova demonstrates how to make a cherry blossom-inspired cocktail called Shiso Spritz.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
A new app from a startup called Cherry is aiming to transform the online shopping experience with its AI assistant that allows users to discover products across the internet using just a screenshot or image. Cherry helps you find products that you’ve come across while scrolling through social media or have seen in real life. The startup was founded by Ryan Kim, a software engineer with 20 years of experience in the e-commerce ecosystem.
Social media influencer Jessica Pettway died from cervical cancer after doctors said she just had fibroids. Experts explain how this misdiagnosis can happen and how women can advocate for themselves if something doesn't seem right.
More than 41,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
A company called Calmara wants you to snap a photo of the guy's penis, then use its AI to tell you if your partner is “clear” or not. The premise of Calmara has more red flags than a bad first date, but it gets even worse from there when you consider that the majority of STIs are asymptomatic. Other startups are addressing the need for accessible STI testing in a more responsible way.
The 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs in the past 40 years. He stuck around and delivered one of the most memorable March Madness upsets.
'Makes me feel like a chef': Here's your chance to score this nonstick wonder at a deep discount.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
Over 16,000 shoppers love this genius vacuum attachment, and it's currently the lowest price it's been all year — nearly 40% off.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
Samsung announced a full range of new TVs at its Unbox & Discover event. These include Neo QLED 8K models, Neo QLED 4K models and various OLED boxes.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
The plug-in hybrid returns to the Mercedes-Benz GLC lineup in 2025 packing way less torque but way more range.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
Threads has begun testing swipe gestures to help users improve the algorithm that populates the For You feed. The feature is currently only available to a limited number of people.