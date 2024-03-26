Cherokee reveal who can buy marijuana at their North Carolina cannabis superstore

The Cherokee Indians revealed this week who can buy products at their cannabis superstore set to open April 20 in the North Carolina mountains.

April 20 is recognized by marijuana users and producers as the national cannabis holiday.

In a historic vote on Sept. 7, tribal members overwhelmingly approved adult use of marijuana on tribal land. The tribe on the 57,000-acre Qualla Boundary had already approved the use and controlled sale of medical cannabis.

Elder Cherokee women work together to trim leaves from dried cannabis stems for the flowers, so the remaining buds can be collected and used as product.

Dispensary sales, however, will be limited to those with a medical cannabis patient card, officials with Qualla Enterprises LLC, the Cherokee cannabis subsidiary, said in a news release on Monday.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians established a Cannabis Control Board that issues the cards.

“We will also extend reciprocity to individuals with out-of-state medical cards, or other tribal medical cannabis cards,” according to the news release.

The dispensary is in the tribe’s massive, refurbished old bingo hall at U.S. 19 and Bingo Loop Road, near Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, 46 miles west of Asheville in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Called Great Smoky Cannabis Company, the dispensary will open at 10 a.m. opening day “with high-quality tested products,” according to the news release.

Products on display at the Great Smoky Cannabis Company on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 during an open house.

Products include flower, vape items, edibles and topicals, officials said, and the selection “will continue to grow and evolve each month.”

The dispensary will be the only place in North Carolina where such sales are legal.

On an exclusive tour by The Charlotte Observer of the tribal cannabis operation in March 2023, officials with Qualla Enterprises said the dispensary would open at first only to tribal members with patient cards and eventually to N.C. residents and others with such cards.

That was seven months before the adult-use referendum passed. The vote led many in the general public to think the dispensary might open to everyone - whether they had a medical card or not.

Qualla Enterprises officials have said they may open the store to everyone someday, but announced Monday they wanted to start with those with patient cards first.

North Carolina residents can apply for the cards, although tribal officials have said cards are being issued at first only to tribal members with qualifying medical conditions.

Patient card applications are available at www.ebci-ccb.org.