Cherokee Nation gives $7.9M from tribal tag sales to Oklahoma schools
Cherokee Nation gives $7.9M from tribal tag sales to Oklahoma schools
Cherokee Nation gives $7.9M from tribal tag sales to Oklahoma schools
With major markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Westman Atelier and Zella, this discount event is basically deals heaven.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
Six identical yellow, manual-transmission Ford Pinto Wagons are for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hacienda Heights, California for $16,000 each.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned': Reviewers say this budget-friendly alternative to AirPods delivers comparable comfort and convenience.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
Great sound, stellar battery life and a little future-proof Bluetooth action.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags trackers is back on sale for $80 at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
Uzum, an e-commerce startup offering online shopping, fintech and food deliveries to millions of customers in Uzbekistan, has raised $114 million in funding, becoming the country's first unicorn with a valuation of $1.16 billion. Uzbekistan is fertile ground for startups, given the fact that people aged below 30 constitute about 60% of its population of over 35 million. In 2020, the Central Asian nation had nearly 1,200 startups, 85% of which were at the seed stage.
Bankrupt commercial EV startup Arrival has sold some of its assets, including advanced manufacturing equipment to Canoo, another struggling startup trying to build and sell electric vehicles. The acquisition, which was touted as a cost-saving measure that will reduce capital expenditures by 20%, comes as Canoo struggles to move beyond prototypes toward commercial production. Canoo said the purchased assets, packed into more than 20 container ships, will be sent to the company's facility in Oklahoma.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
More than 7,000 5-star fans say it has your back — as well as your upper lip, chin, armpits any any other place you want to banish rogue strands.
The Bachelor Nation star has transcended the series' classic incubator model.
Last year, Salesforce, the company best known for its cloud sales support software (and Slack), spearheaded a project called ProGen to design proteins using generative AI. A research moonshot, ProGen could -- if brought to market -- help uncover medical treatments more cost effectively than traditional methods, the researchers behind it claimed in a January 2023 blog post. ProGen culminated in research published in the journal Nature Biotech showing that the AI could successfully create the 3D structures of artificial proteins.
A bundle combining an Echo Show 8 smart display and a smart bulb is now just $100.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
The virally popular cleaning machine of your dreams is only on sale for a few hours more during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.