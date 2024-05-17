Cherokee Nation eyes casino near 'Welcome to Bartlesville' sign; 30 days to dispute

The Cherokee Nation is moving closer to building a new casino behind the 'Welcome to Bartlesville' sign.

The United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) informed the Washington County Commissioners by letter that the Cherokee Nation requested that their 15 acres of land, referred to as the "Bartlesville Property," be held in trust for "gaming" purposes.

According to the BIA, this step establishes Tribal jurisdiction, strengthens Tribal sovereignty over the land and allows the Cherokee Nation to use the land for a casino. Currently, the United States holds more than 56 million acres of land in trust for Tribal communities.

The EE contacted Cherokee Nation Entertainment for answers about what is happening with the property.

The Welcome to Bartlesville sign sit just south of the 15 acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property.

"We continue our due diligence to determine the highest and best use of the land in Bartlesville," Travis Noland of Cherokee Nation Entertainment wrote. "It's standard practice for tribes to place land into trust. While the trust application cites gaming purposes, we are currently leaving all options open."

The land in question that lies along Bartlesville's main thoroughfare, Highway 75, was purchased for $1.2 million in August 2022.

A local resident, Wally Byers, leased land from the Cherokee Nation for his portable buildings and shed business. The lease terminated in January of this year, and the Cherokee Nation began working on the land.

Looking west towards the 15 acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property from Highway 75.

Byers told the EE he heard the site would become a future hotel and casino for the Cherokee Nation.

"I don't speak for the Cherokee," Byers said. "I've heard through my management that it's confirmed that's what they are doing."

The Cherokee Nation operates ten casinos in Oklahoma, with the nearest to Bartlesville located in Ramona. According to county records, the Ramona casino resides on land the Cherokee Nation does not own.

Why is gambling illegal in Bartlesville?

According to the Bartlesville City Charter, gambling is illegal within the city limits. While this 15-acre property is in Bartlesville, it's not within city limits.

It falls within a larger 60-acre plot surrounded by the city limits, which leaves the property under Washington County jurisdiction, so the gambling ban doesn't affect that land.

Previously, the property adhered to City of Bartlesville zoning and building regulations under the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, a joint effort with Washington County to ensure property within three miles of city limits met Bartlesville zoning and building regulations.

However, according to city officials, since Washington County withdrew from that effort, Bartlesville has no regulatory authority over the property.

Casinos can affect crime, traffic and property values

Studies have shown that the presence of casinos can lead to an increase in certain types of crime, such as theft, fraud, and other property crimes. During its opening weekend in November, the new Osage Casino, west of Bartlesville, experienced a tragic incident with a murder occurring in its parking lot.

Law enforcement officials conduct a crime scene investigation in the parking lot of the Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville after an individual was shot and killed.

The impact on property values can be mixed but overall negative, according to research by the National Association of Realtors. Some areas may see an increase in property values due to increased economic activity and improvements in local infrastructure. However, properties very close to casinos might experience a decline in value due to increased traffic, noise and crime.

The BIA letter states that moving the land into the trust for gaming will further Tribal interests and will have minimal adverse impacts to local governments' regulatory jurisdiction, real property and special assessments.

Local governments, like the city of Bartlesville, have 30 days to dispute that claim. The city confirmed that it also received a letter from the BIA and is weighing its options.

"The property in question is outside the Bartlesville city limits and is therefore not subject to City ordinances, including the prohibition of gaming within our city," Kelli Willaims, Bartlesville's Chief Communications Officer, wrote. "Discussions are planned for City staff to determine what options, if any, are available and how the City might best proceed."

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Local governments on notice about possible Bartlesville casino