Cherokee Nation divers recovered VHS tape, may hold clues to area unsolved killings

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – A search for evidence in a rural Craig County quarry strip pit turned up a mud-encased VHS tape, according to McDonald County Cold Case Detective Lori Howard.

The Cherokee Nation dive team, Craig County Sheriff’s deputies and McDonald County Cold Case detectives Rhonda Wise and Howard were at the scene of the rural pond on Wednesday, about seven miles north of Vinita.

Dive teams were searching for evidence that might tie Talfey Reeves to other unsolved murders in the four-state area. He was recently implicated in the death of Shauna Beth Garber Harvey. She was 22 years old when her badly decomposed remains were found near an abandoned farmhouse in rural McDonald County in Dec. 1990.

Talfey, 58, of Pineville, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 15, 2021.

The pond, the size of a football field, held about eight feet of muddy water. The water level was down from its usual 40-feet mark.

“We heard repeatedly he (Talfey) liked to dump all things that needed to disappear in this pond,” Howard said.

The VHS tape was “muddy, but still intact” and will be submitted for testing. Lori Howard, McDonald County Cold Case Detective

“We plan to bring back three cadaver dogs later this month to search the perimeter of the strip pit and also a second pond,” Howard said.

The crystal-clear waters of the second pond is 64 feet deep and has been used as a swimming hole since 1989.

“Cherokee Nation confirmed if the cadaver dogs hit on something at the second pond, they will bring back sonar equipment,” Howard said.

Howard said after the press conference where Talfey was publicly identified as responsible for Harvey’s death, sources came forward with more information.

“We had sources telling up this wasn’t his first murder,” Howard said.

Talfey had an infinity for dark-haired and dark-eyed women, she said.

“He liked to tie up his victims with barbed wire and cut their hair,” Howard said.

Harvey’s hair had been cut, she said of Talfey’s victim.

Persons with information are encouraged to call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4319.

