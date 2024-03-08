Cherokee deputies say Cobb man didn’t actually hit bicyclist and drive off

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies say the 20-year-old man they arrested for a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist wasn’t actually responsible.

Investigators say that a 78-year-old man was seriously injured on Towne Lake Pkwy. on March 3. They initially arrested and charged William James Abbott.

Investigators say that in the last few days, they found new evidence in the area and on the bike that points to a different car being involved.

Several witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a silver car. Investigators found a car matching the description and been in the area at the time of the crash.

Abbott said he did hit something, but it wasn’t a man on a bicycle. He said after the crash, he pulled the bumper off of his car and stashed it in the woods at a nearby park.

Deputies that based on eyewitness testimony, Abbott’s statements and the condition of his car, they had probable cause to arrest him.

He is being charged with reckless driving and supporting a wireless device while driving, but was not involved in the hit-and-run.

They say they have located a second vehicle that they believe hit the cyclist, but have not filed any charges.

The victim’s condition and identity have not been released.

