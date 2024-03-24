Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating this missing person

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say was last seen on March 20.

Officials say Chad Hepler, 38, was last seen in the Canton area of Cherokee County in the Cypress Cove area earlier this week.

Hepler is 6-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is likely driving a newer model black in color Toyota Corolla. His clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information on Hepler’s whereabouts are asked to contact CCSO at 770-928-0239

