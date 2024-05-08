'Cherished' Ross Middle School 6th-grade teacher died in West Chester car crash

A "cherished" teacher at Ross Middle School was one of the three victims who died in a car crash in West Chester Sunday evening.

Nicole Pelton, 52, of Liberty Township, was a "beloved" teacher who served the middle school for 22 years, according to a letter the district sent to parents.

She taught sixth-grade science, Mandy Rice, a representative for the school, wrote in an email.

"Mrs. Pelton was not just a teacher; she was a beacon of light in our school community with a passion for sharing her love of science," the letter reads. "Colleagues shared how she had a unique talent for infusing her love of science into her lessons and always kept learning fun in her classroom."

"Her enthusiastic approach to teaching sparked curiosity and excitement in her students, leaving a lasting impression on their educational journey."

Pelton and her husband, Patrick Pelton, 52, were killed in the crash on Cox Road, near Voice of America Park, after their car was struck by Gregory Meyer, 65, of Middletown, officials said. Meyer also died in the crash.

West Chester police released 12 separate 911 calls describing the crash that happened just after 6 p.m.

Police spokesperson Barb Wilson said Meyer was driving the wrong way on Cox Road before striking two vehicles.

The first collision was minor. However, the collision with the second vehicle, occupied by Pelton and her husband, was head-on and left the car "torn in half," according to witnesses.

Pelton and her husband both died at the scene after suffering a chest injury and multiple traumatic injuries, respectively, according to the coroner's office. Meyer was transported to West Chester Hospital where he died from a compression injury.

Officials haven't released information about why Meyer was driving in the wrong direction.

Ross Middle School counselors will offer grief counseling and support services to staff and students in response to Pelton's death.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nicole Pelton, teacher at Ross Middle School, died in car crash