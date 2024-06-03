Cherish your vote and our democracy. Both face new challenges in Texas | Grumet

Austin school district trustee David Kauffman had just one piece of advice for the nearly 700 graduates of Bowie High School’s Class of 2024, all clad in their black caps and gowns.

Vote.

“For the rest of your lives, whatever you do and wherever you live, I urge you to make a difference by voting in every election,” Kauffman told the grads on the gridiron and the families in the stands at Burger Center on Wednesday morning, as the clear skies carried a light breeze.

He noted the sacrifices of others who secured our voting rights. He underscored the importance of every single vote. He even invoked Texas' late U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan: “The stakes are too high for government to be a spectator sport.”

It was a timeless message of civic responsibility, yet it struck a particular chord for me in this moment, knowing other forces are at work to undercut the power of voters and our faith in democracy itself.

Texas GOP seeks to change the rules

Consider some of the ideas the Republican Party of Texas embraced a few days earlier, 80 miles away, at its annual convention in San Antonio.

The party adopted a new rule that would knock any candidate off the Republican primary ballot if they’ve been censured by the party within the past two years. Meaning, before voters could even cast their ballot, a few dozen state executive committee members could take key officials out of the running.

The rule change is expected to draw legal challenges. It won’t affect the two elected officials who were censured most recently — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales — as both have already secured their spots on the November ballot with narrow wins in their primary runoffs. (Phelan was censured for his support of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment; Gonzales was censured for supporting gun safety legislation.) Yet you can imagine the effect of such a rule if it’s in place for the next election cycle.

In addition, the Texas Republican Party platform now calls for a state constitutional amendment to create another requirement for winning statewide office: In addition to winning the most votes statewide, a candidate would have to win a majority of the votes in a majority of Texas’ 254 counties.

It would be like implementing the Electoral College in Texas, with one vote for each county. One vote for Harris County, population 4.8 million. One vote for Loving County, population 43. It would ensure the vast rural areas of Texas would always outnumber its urban centers, because land would count more than people.

As the Texas Tribune noted, in his 2022 reelection bid, Gov. Greg Abbott won 55% of the popular vote and carried 235 counties. You could imagine a scenario down the line in which Texas’ growing urban centers might have enough votes to deliver a popular-vote victory to a Democrat, even as the 200 smallest counties land in the Republican column.

To be clear: This idea is merely on the Texas GOP’s wish list. It’s hard to imagine it would clear the necessary hurdles to become a part of our state's constitution, or that it would withstand legal challenges. But how telling that our state’s reigning political party would like to try.

Texans' confidence in democracy slips

In the Texas Lyceum Poll released last month, one finding stopped me cold: Only 37% of Texans strongly agreed with the idea that “Democracy is the best form of government.”

Yes, only 37%. That’s a precipitous drop from 2019, when 53% strongly agreed democracy was best.

Sure, we disagree on candidates, parties and policies — as we should. But shouldn't we agree that voters ought to sort these things out?

Interestingly, the poll held pretty steady on the percentage of Texans who somewhat agree democracy is best (30%), somewhat disagree (11%) and strongly disagree (9%, up from 7% in 2019). The big shift was among Texans who say they just don’t know: They went from 0% in 2019 to 14% today.

Asked how satisfied they were with the way democracy is working in our country, only 40% of Texans were very or somewhat satisfied, down from 58% in 2019.

In a way, I can understand the frustration: A majority of Texans (58% in the Lyceum poll) disapprove of President Joe Biden amid concerns about inflation and the border, and Congress last year had its least productive year in modern history. Closer to home, Abbott and other elected Texas leaders lean into the culture wars while failing to deliver on staples such as public school funding. And our politics have deteriorated to the point where each camp views the other as the enemy.

Yet democracy is not some intangible, theoretical thing. It’s us. It’s the gathering of people to discuss issues, hear from candidates and cast our ballots. Those who are losing faith in democracy have lost confidence in their neighbors, fearing other folks can’t be trusted to make “the correct” choice.

So yes, please, vote. We should encourage our fellow Americans to vote, and we should welcome the community conversation that sustains democracy, lest it slip away.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or on X at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/opinion/columns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas voting and democracy face new challenges, need more defenders