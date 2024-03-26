Cheney trolls Trump over Bible sale, suggests he read verse on adultery

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took aim at former President Trump for launching an initiative to sell Bibles on Tuesday and encouraged him to read what the Bible says about adultery.

“Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one,” Cheney wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in response to a screenshot of Trump’s Bible pitch on Truth Social.

“And read it, including Exodus 20:14,” Cheney added, referring to the verse that commands, “Thou shalt not commit adultery.”

In his latest effort to raise funds, Trump pitched his “God Bless USA” Bibles, which he is selling in partnership with country musician Lee Greenwood, ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

In a video posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks it’s important for every American to have a copy of the Bible in their home.

“It’s my favorite book,” Trump said. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back and have to bring them back fast,” Trump said. “I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire. We’ve lost religion in our country.”

The $60 King James Bible will include lyrics from Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” as well as the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump has multiple times become embroiled in scandals related to alleged infidelity. In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming E. Jean Carroll by denying her claims of sexual assault when the longtime Elle columnist came forward in 2019. A previous jury had found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s, when Trump was married to Marla Maples.

Trump is also slated to face his first criminal trial in New York next month, with jury selection on April 15. Trump is charged in the case with 34 counts of falsifying business records over reimbursements to his then-fixer, Michael Cohen, who paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The affair is alleged to have taken place in 2006, after Trump married his third and current wife, Melania Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case. He has acknowledged the reimbursements but denies the affair.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s campaign for a response to Cheney’s remark.

