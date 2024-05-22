Cheney Lake levels low ahead of holiday weekend

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Boater beware at Cheney Lake this coming holiday weekend. Lake levels are low.

“Right now, Cheney is five and a half feet low,” said Shayn Koppes with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. “There is an inflow right now of a thousand and forty cubic feet per second of water, so the lake will come up slightly. But it’s not going to be enough. We need a lot more rain.”

Koppes says the boat ramp by the marina on the east side of Cheney is the only option for dropping a boat into the waters.

On Tuesday, avid fisherman Ted Webster was on the water.

“Well it’s not going to be fishable in another month, month and a half if we continue with the drought conditions. But right now, you can unload here. This is the only one. Right here at the marina,” said Webster. “And you just have to be very, very careful out there because even a seasoned veteran boater or fisherman that’s been out here for years, the lake levels will surprise you for sure.”

\Victim identified in drowning at O.J. Watson Park

Koppes says there are sandbars that have popped up because of low water levels that may catch you off guard out on the water.

“At Cheney, you can go from eight feet high to a couple feet low very quickly. So you just want to make sure to use caution,” explained Koppes.

Koppes points out the water is good to go for the weekend, if you use caution while operating a boat. He also says the park is in great shape heading into the holiday.

Others at the park on Tuesday say the fish are biting, and the coming holiday is all about friends and family.

“And you gotta take your time at the boat ramp. Don’t rush everybody,” said Richard Chandler. “Just kind of take your time getting in and out, and everybody’s good.”

“The lake’s down, but it’s still enjoyable. Everybody’s still swimming. Fishing. The crappie are moving back in again, they said. So it sounds to me like it’s going to be a great weekend.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.