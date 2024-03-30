Chemung deputy in critical condition after chase, hit and run in Big Flats. What we know.

A Chemung County Sheriff’s investigator is in critical condition after sustaining a head injury pursuing a suspect fleeing the Target store on County Road 64 in Big Flats.

Investigator Mike Theetge, 35, was thrown from the hood of a vehicle in a hit and run and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, Sheriff William Schrom said at a press conference Saturday. He was initially treated at Guthrie Corning Hospital and was later airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. where he remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were conducting a joint retail theft operation in Consumer Square Friday. Around 6:45 p.m., a man was observed placing a TV and various items in a shopping cart and exiting past all points of sale, according to the Troop E Commander, Major Miklos S. Szoczei.

Szoczei said the suspect was challenged in the vestibule and left all the items behind as he exited the store.

A 2016 Chevy Impala tried to pull up in front of the store to pick up the suspect. Szoczei said the Impala was able to evade law enforcement and attempted to pick up the suspect in the rear of the parking lot. Theetge and a State Police investigator then chased the suspect on foot as he began to run to the Impala.

“The suspect slid across the hood of the Impala. Investigator Theetge reached to grab him and also slid onto the hood,” said Szoczei. “The Impala accelerated and turned sharply, causing Investigator Theetge and the suspect to be ejected from the hood. The suspect subsequently got up and ran. Investigator Theetge sustained a serious head injury at this time.”

The suspect was taken into custody a short distance later, while the Chevy Impala fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned “in the immediate area of the Target store.”

The suspect was identified as Dominick J. Haley, 24, of Ithaca. Haley was charged with assault of a police officer, a class-C violent felony, second-degree assault, a class-D felony, along with petit larceny and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Haley was arraigned in Big Flats court, with bail set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

Police identified the driver of the Impala as Fatiuna Massaline, 24, also of Ithaca. Massaline remained at large Saturday afternoon. Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said the driver would face similar charges.

A State Police investigator suffered a minor leg injury during the incident and was treated and released from the Corning hospital.

State Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, Ithaca police and other agencies.

“No stone will be left unturned in this investigation,” Szoczei said. “All suspects that we believe perpetrated this crime will be brought to justice.”

Szoczei said there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 585-398-4100.

Police from Corning, Schuyler County and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Theetge has spent 11 years with the Sheriff’s Office across two separate stints. He has two young sons, Schrom said.

“We are anxiously awaiting for updates on his condition and wishing all the best for a speedy and complete recovery,” said Schrom.

“Mike is very well thought of within the agency and also the law enforcement community,” Schrom added. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chemung deputy injured in Big Flats. Suspect charged, another sought.