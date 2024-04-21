Chemung County veterans honored in Post Everlasting Service

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, (WETM) — Veterans of Chemung County who served in the armed forces and local members of the American Legion Post were honored for their service by the Chemung County American Legion Department of New York.

The ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 154 in Elmira Heights, honoring veterans who have passed away between February 2020 and March 2024. It was the first time a service was held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ciji Remick-Sheremeta, who served in the Army from 2000 to 2008 and announced the names of 250 veterans said, “It’s the first time in four years we’ve been able to get together and honor all of our fallen comrades, not just us from the Chemung County, American Legions, but also the family members. It’s a nice way for us to remember them even though they are not with us physically, they’re still here with us spiritually. “

“Give the families any closure to any of the veterans they may have lost recently. Just to give the importance of being a veteran and a member of the American Legion,” said Army veteran Ken Sedgwick who served from 1966 to 1970.

