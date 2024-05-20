Chemung County to see sewage rate increases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some Chemung County residents are set to see rate increases for a sewer project that’s said to be the biggest in the county’s history.

“We don’t want anybody to be blindsided. Over the last two years, we’ve been pretty open that it’s going to be an expensive project,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

These increases will impact sewer users and some that have both well and sewer in Horseheads, Veteran, Elmira Heights and Big Flats. This year’s user rate will increase by 78% compared to last year, which totals $390.10 per 60,000 gallons of water used.

Memorial Day weekend flag placing at Woodlawn National Cemetery

“It’s being mandated, it’s not something we chose to do. I think one of the reasons is probably that the sewer is not something that’s on the forefront of any politicians either former executive or former legislature’s minds. So, we got saddled with this responsibility. If we don’t do it and don’t complete it in the timeline given to us by the DEC, the daily fines would be substantial,” said Moss.

The county is now in its third year of the construction project between Lake Street and Milton Street.

“I believe on the backside of the card that folks received in the mail, you can see the magnitude of the project alone. So, I mean when you’re talking about an infrastructure project that takes five years to complete, obviously it’s going to be substantial in price and unfortunately it does get passed on to the user at some point,” said Moss.

Life jackets available to borrow at Clute Park

The project is estimated to cost upwards of $300 million. 22 percent of it has already been paid for by taxpayer funded grants.

“You’re looking at a project that started out at $200 million and is approaching $300 million now because of materials and labor and COVID and so forth. So, I mean we’ve got to pay for it but at the end of the day, what residents that use the sewer district, they won’t be paying any more than you’re paying in other municipalities of similar size throughout the state,” said Moss.

Moss says these increases will continue into 2025 and 2026.

For more information on the rate increases, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.