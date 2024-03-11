Chemung County man seriously injured in garage explosion allegedly caused by meth lab

A Chemung County man was seriously injured over the weekend in a house explosion that law enforcement says was triggered by a meth lab operation.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, units from the Town & Country Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to 209 Veteran Hill Road in the Town of Veteran, just north of the Village of Horseheads, for an explosion at that location, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Arriving units determined the blast occurred inside a detached garage at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner, 42-year-old Bryon J. Schwartz, reportedly suffered severe burns to a significant part of his upper body.

Further investigation determined the explosion was caused by the manufacture of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies remained on the scene throughout the night while a search warrant was obtained for the property.

Sunday morning, representatives from the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division and New York State Police Crime Scene Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant and seized an active one-pot meth lab, lab equipment and a quantity of meth.

The state police team neutralized the active meth lab, processed the scene for additional evidence, and disposed of chemicals that were being used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Schwartz was transported to Lehigh Valley Medical Center, where his condition is unknown. Criminal charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

