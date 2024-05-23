Chemung County man charged with felonies after March house explosion linked to meth lab

A Chemung County man who was seriously injured in a March house explosion that was linked to a meth lab operation now faces felony drug charges.

The Chemung County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday arrested Bryon J. Schwartz, 42, of the Town of Veteran, on an outstanding superior court warrant charging him with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, both felonies.

Around 7:45 p.m. March 9, units from the Town & Country Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to 209 Veteran Hill Road in the Town of Veteran, just north of the Village of Horseheads, for an explosion at that location, the sheriff's office said.

Schwartz, the homeowner, suffered severe burns to a significant part of his upper body in the blast, which was traced to a detached garage at the residence.

Further investigation determined the explosion was caused by the manufacture of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The following morning, representatives from the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division and New York State Police Crime Scene Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant and reportedly seized an active one-pot meth lab, lab equipment and 6.3 ounces of meth.

Following the explosion, Schwartz was transported to Lehigh Valley Medical Center, where doctors say he sustained burns over nearly 40% of his body.

Following his arrest, Schwartz was committed to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance is a Class A-II felony punishable by a minimum of three to eight years in prison upon conviction.

