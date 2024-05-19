Chemung County Fair finds new midway provider

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) –The Chemung County Fair will have rides this year.

The Chemung County Fair announced on Facebook that it found a new midway provider after its previous provider, Wheelock Rides, went out of business and invalidated its contract with Chemung County. After looking into more than a dozen different ride companies, the fair’s board of directors secured a deal with SwikaS Amusements to provide the carnival for the 182nd Chemung County Fair.

SwikaS Amusements is based out of Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, and has been in business for more than 40 years. SwikaS has 16 different rides and attractions and provides carnival services throughout Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont.

The Chemung County Fair will be held from July 31 through Aug. 3 this year and will be open from noon until 10 p.m. each day. The midway will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

