Chemung Cornell Cooperative Extension starts environmental program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new project that aims to make the area greener is coming to Elmira.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Chemung County is launching the Elmira Urban Green Equity (EUGE) project. EUGE’s goal is to make the Elmira area more resilient to the effects of climate change and minimize the harmful effects the city has on the environment. According to the CCE, Elmira is more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than other communities, and EUGE will work towards solving this climate inequity.

Through EUGE, the CCE plans to implement green projects in the Elmira area through community outreach, education, and other tools. The CCE says that EUGE will improve green spaces in neighborhoods, minimize climate hazards, and increase well-being across the Southern Tier with its future projects.

“EUGE is a great project that allows our community to work together to maximize our green spaces and resilience to climate hazards,” said Chemung CCE Executive Director Michelle Podolec. “I’m excited to see the ideas that emerge from the community discussions.”

The Chemung CCE started EUGE in partnership with the Chemung County Planning Department and the Chemung County Environmental Management Council (EMC). EUGE is funded by a three-year Hazard Mitigation Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. This grant was awarded in spring 2023 and is given to communities that are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

