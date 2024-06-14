Chemical spill from overturned tanker truck shuts down eastbound lanes of I-70

Eastbound lanes of I-70 through Kansas City closed Friday afternoon after a tanker truck carrying plant chemicals overturned on the highway.

The truck overturned around 12:45 p.m. at I-70 and I-435, according to Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department.

It was filled with a plant growth enhancement chemical similar to Miracle-Gro, which spilled out onto the highway. The spilled chemical is not toxic, but it is a mild irritant with a strong smell.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Hopkins.

The driver of the truck, along with one police officer and one firefighter, were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated after inhaling some of the chemical. Eastbound lanes of I-70 were still closed around 2 p.m. Friday as crews clean up the area.

The spill comes two weeks after a rogue truckload of potatoes shut down another area highway, I-35 in Independence. After a tractor trailer carrying the potatoes crashed into another vehicle, spuds and fuel rolled onto the road, with minor injuries reported in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.