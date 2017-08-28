Chemical leak warning issued near Houston, Texas

(Reuters) - Texas authorities on Monday issued a chemical leak warning in the La Porte and Shoreacres regions of the state, advising citizens to remain sheltered and turn off air conditioning.

La Porte and Shoreacres are about 25 miles (40 km) from downtown Houston which is seeing catastrophic flooding from Harvey, the most powerful hurricane in more than 50 years to hit the state.

The La Porte Fire Department was working on a leak from a pipeline in the area and La Porte was sheltered in place for the northeast section of the city, Harris County Homeland security and Emergency Management said on its website. (http://bit.ly/2iDGMTl)

