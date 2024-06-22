Chemical leak prompts shelter-in-place warning in Buckeye

A chemical leak in Buckeye prompted a shelter-in-place warning Friday evening as authorities investigated the air quality, the Buckeye Police Department said.

At 5:19 p.m., police announced a hazmat situation at an industrial business near Rainbow Road and Southern Avenue.

Buckeye police said residents should shelter in place if they are in the area between Rainbow Road and Verrado Way, and Southern Avenue and Yuma Road. At 7:20 p.m., Buckeye police said residents ordered to shelter in place were safe to return home.

Residents with respiratory issues, however, were encouraged to go to the Coyote Library near Yuma and Dean roads.

Police said the chemical leak happened at Thatcher Company of Arizona, a chemical manufacturing company.

It was determined that a nitric acid spill caused the incident, police said. No injuries or illnesses were reported.

