‘Chemical agent’ at Baltimore Pride event deemed to be Mace, injures 3, police say

BALTIMORE — The “chemical agent” released at a Baltimore Pride event on Saturday evening was determined to be Mace, injuring three people, Baltimore Police confirmed Monday.

During the annual Pride parade and block party, a fight broke out between two groups in front of the main music stage near North Avenue and Charles Street around 8:30 p.m., when the Mace was sprayed, police said.

Three people came into contact with the Mace and were treated and released at a local hospital, according to the police department.

Fireworks were set off around the same time, which led to a large crowd fleeing, causing “several” injuries, police said Sunday.

The Charles North event was closed while the Baltimore City Fire Department treated the injured.

The Baltimore Pride event was part of a series that ran June 10 to Sunday, hosted by the nonprofit Pride Center of Maryland, which has not responded to requests for comment.

