Cheltenham must wake up to its Peaky Blinders and cocaine problem

Acres of print have been written in the aftermath of the Cheltenham Festival this year, but no one has acknowledged the elephant in the room. The legacy of Tommy Shelby.

For those who aren’t familiar with Shelby, he was the leader of the Peaky Blinders, from the television series of the same name, who were a violent gang from Birmingham who shaved the sides of their heads, wore chavvy caps, took loads of drugs and unfortunately went horse racing.

Cocaine has long been the drug of choice for football fans. That was only too evident at Wembley during the Euro 2020 finals, where the scenes were a national embarrassment.

It has now even crept into the crowd at Twickenham, the last bastion of polite sporting gatherings. But more worryingly, it has completely changed the atmosphere at the Cheltenham Festival since the pandemic.

The Guinness village was once the hang out of choice before the first race for young tweed-clad chins who fancied a pint or four to clear their hangovers.

It is now populated by groups of young men whose drainpipe trousers don’t reach their sockless shoes, and whose demeanour is distinctly edgy. There is a whole world of difference between the boisterous behaviour of those who have had a few pints and the aggressive persona of groups of young men taking cocaine.

And it isn’t just in the Guinness Village. There were even unpleasantly assertive men pushing their way to the front of the queue to get to the helicopter pad during the last race.

None of this is the fault of Cheltenham racecourse. It’s a widespread society issue and now a problem at any big sporting event. But Cheltenham needs to acknowledge this and try and come up with a solution if it wants to stop its core audience shrinking further.

Someone told me the week after the Festival that he’d taken his wife racing for the first time for six years. She and some female mates felt very intimidated by the edgy groups of young men, and they won’t be going back. This, I suspect, is a common theme and an unacknowledged reason behind falling crowd numbers.

I have no idea whether sniffer dogs outside the gates of a racecourse are either efficient at detecting drugs or an effective deterrent, but the presence of an odd dog here and there feels like too little, too late.

Cheltenham needs to make a big stand on this issue before the toxic behaviour it catalyses poisons beyond redemption the greatest race meeting in the world.

Novices should have to run in novice hurdles, not handicap hurdles

There are also lesser problems that need to be ironed out, one of which was highlighted in a brilliantly entertaining and informed column by Patrick Mullins, the top rider. How on earth he has time to write so well when he’s fully involved with his father Willie’s operation, god only knows.

Mullins pointed out that novices should have to run in novice hurdles, whose field sizes have now dropped into single figures, and not in handicap hurdles. Both Absurde and Better Times Ahead are novices who won handicaps at the Festival this year on their fourth run over hurdles.

Clearly the handicappers are not able to judge progressive young talent accurately after so few runs, so they should have to run in the currently underpopulated novice races. Those races are there specifically for them.

This is not a new problem that everyone has just woken up to. Grade One horses Galopin Des Champs, Don Poli and Banbridge have outwitted the system and pulled the wool over the handicappers’ eyes in years gone by, when winning the two and a half mile handicap hurdle while still novice hurdlers. Sir Des Champs also won the same race on his third run over hurdles.

But if I was Martin St Quintin, the intellectually very smart chairman of Cheltenham racecourse, Mullin’s view that ‘Cheltenham is different now” would worry me.

Mullins added: “For some reason winning it [the bumper] didn’t hit like it should have. I have got bigger kicks from other winners this season. Strange.”

Strange? Or just inevitable that winning races that have been watered down at the Cheltenham Festival won’t feel so special?

