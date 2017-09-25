Chelsea Manning says she has been barred from entering Canada

Former US soldier and one of the most prominent whistleblowers of modern times posts letter to Twitter saying she is ‘not authorized to enter Canada’

Chelsea Manning in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on 17 September 2017. Photograph: Stephen Lovekin/Rex/Shutterstock More

Chelsea Manning, the former US soldier who served seven years in military prison after instigating one of the biggest breaches of classified data in US history, has said she has been barred from entering Canada.

On Monday, Manning posted on Twitter a report from the Canadian government that identified her as a foreign national “who has not been authorized to enter Canada” due to prior convictions.

“So, I guess Canada has permanently banned me?” wrote Manning – one of the most prominent whistleblowers of modern times.