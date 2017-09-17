Chelsea held by Arsenal in Premier League in rare 0-0 draw

Chelsea's David Luiz, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal, from left, jump to head the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw for the first time in almost 20 months on Sunday when Arsenal produced a disciplined display to frustrate the Premier League champions.

Just like in the curtain-raiser to the season — when Arsenal beat Chelsea in the Community Shield — the west London cub finished with 10 men. David Luiz was sent off in the 87th minute for a high, sliding challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

It was the most explosive moment of a largely sedate lunchtime fixture that did see Arsenal transformed from the side that collapsed so meekly against Liverpool in its last clash with a title-rival last month.

Arsenal lacked the time to capitalize on its man-advantage. Arsene Wenger's side had come closest to finding a breakthrough late in the first half when Aaron Ramsey waltzed through the defense unchallenged before hitting the post.

It was the first time since February 2016 that Chelsea experienced a goalless draw in the league.