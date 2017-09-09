Chelsea condemns anti-Semitic song about Morata by own fans

Leicester City's Harry Maguire, left, and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday Sept. 9, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has ordered its fans to stop singing a song about striker Alvaro Morata containing an anti-Semitic lyric.

The chant was heard during Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

Chelsea spokesman Steve Atkins says "the language in that song is not acceptable at all. We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way."

The chant falsely suggests Morata does not like Jewish people using derogatory language.

Atkins says "both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the offseason.

The Spaniard tweeted, without directly referencing the chant, "since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!"