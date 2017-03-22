Chelsea Clinton To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was announced Wednesday as one of the recipients of a lifetime achievement award from entertainment outlet Variety. But the announcement sparked outcries on social media over what the daughter of ex-President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had done to earn the achievement.

The 37-year-old Chelsea Clinton was picked for honors at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York, scheduled for April 21, along with movie stars Jessica Chastain and Blake Lively as well as CBS News anchor and reporter Gayle King.

While serving as the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, Clinton was selected for her work with the Alliance For a Healthier Generation, a group that set out to combat childhood obesity and helped kids “develop lifelong, healthy habits,” according to its official website. The group boasted its helped more than 19 million children in 31,000 schools across the country.

Given her political pedigree and her mother’s recent loss to President Donald Trump in November, Chelsea Clinton has been rumored for a potential run for office herself, specifically for a New York state senate seat in 2020. Though following her mother’s election loss, Clinton had denied she was seeking office.

However, many Twitter users blasted Variety’s decision to honor Clinton.

Still, some of the Clinton Foundation’s work has extended well beyond the U.S. borders. Chelsea Clinton had worked with her family’s namesake foundation, which had helped 150,000 farmers in Malawi, Rwanda and Tanzania with better training.

And during and well after her time as first daughter in the 1990s, Clinton went on to attend such prestigious universities as Oxford, Stanford and Columbia. She then worked for consulting firms and was named as a special correspondent for NBC News in 2011.

Last year, too, Chelsea Clinton helped her mother along the campaign trail in places like Wisconsin, according to a lengthy profile by The Atlantic.

