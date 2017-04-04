Chelsea Clinton Discusses Her Mother's Political Future

Chelsea Clinton appeared on CBS Tuesday morning to quash rampant rumors about her mother’s future in politics. When asked if the former presidential candidate would run again in the future, her daughter responded, “I don’t think so.”

Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile since losing the election to Donald Trump in November. The former Democratic nominee has made a few private appearances but has stayed mum about what, exactly, the future might hold, leading to a flurry of speculation about her next political step.

Read: Howard Stern Says Donald Trump Still Wants Hillary Clinton To Get Elected

Rumors have circulated in recent months that Hillary Clinton could be on the verge of a bid for mayor of New York. While she hasn’t lent any credence to the rumors, unofficial “Hillary Clinton For Mayor” signs began appearing around Manhattan. A Quinnipiac poll released in January showed that, should she decide to run as an independent against incumbent Bill de Blasio, she would likely win the election. The poll showed she would take 49 percent of the votes to de Blasio’s 29 percent.

Chelsea Clinton also addressed rumors about her own future in politics while on CBS Tuesday. When asked if she would run for office, she responded, “Right now, the answer is no.” “Right now” leaves room for speculation about a possible run in the future, a bit of a departure from her prior staunch denials that she would seek a position in public office.

“I am not running for public office. I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank – Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency,” she said in a March interview with Variety. “I really find this all rather hysterical, because I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed.”

Read: Bernie Sanders Fights President Trump While Hillary Clinton Stays Quiet

It seems, however, that the former presidential nominee’s daughter hasn’t entirely ruled out a run of her own.

“I clearly don’t agree with our president,” she said on CBS Tuesday. “But I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020.”

RTX2SFTT More

Photo: Reuters

Related Articles